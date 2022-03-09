Humanitarian hub to support Ukrainian citizens becomes operational in Suceava County

The humanitarian hub in Suceava aimed at supporting Ukrainian citizens has become operational on Wednesday.

Present in Suceava on Wednesday evening on this occasion were Janez Lenarcic - European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Fabrizio Curcio - Head of the Department of Civil Protection, a structure within the Presidency of the Italian Council of Ministers, and Secretary of State Raed Arafat - Head of Emergencies Department.

"Here we have 13 hectares, we have all the utilities, water, sewerage, gas, electricity, video surveillance system, it is very close to the airport. We thought of making this space available because it is a freer area and we can we organize ourselves better. (...) I think that the dynamics will make us build some more halls in the next period," the president of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur, explained to the three officials, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the end of last week, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that the Department for Emergency Situations had been authorized to start immediately the preparations for the organization of a humanitarian hub in Romania.