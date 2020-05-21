Humanitarian mission for Lithuania: 20,000 FFP2 protection masks

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has provided Lithuania with a transport of 20,000 FFP2 protection masks, in support of teams involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a humanitarian mission to assist countries facing the novel coronavirus.

"These are part of the reserve of medical countermeasures for the COVID-19 epidemic, established in Romania, purchased by our country on the basis of a grant worth 10 million euros, signed by DSU / IGSU with the European Commission through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations - DGECHO," informs the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

The transport of the protective masks will be carried out with an IGSU minibus.

Decision no. 1313 / 2013 / EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 December 2013 on a civil protection mechanism of the Union establishes the legal framework for the establishment of the rescEU reserve capacity of the European Union, aimed at providing assistance in situations where existing capacities at national level and those employed by the Member States are not in a position to provide an effective response to natural and man-made disasters.

The Commission has proposed the allocation of a direct grant of up to EUR 10 million for the establishment of an initial reserve of medical countermeasures, which will initially consist of personal protective masks and medical ventilators for intensive care. These are to be purchased by the responsible Romanian authorities, as a matter of urgency, depending on the offers available on the international market and stored by IGSU in their own warehouses. The grant will cover the purchase of medical equipment, maintenance costs, repair costs, insurance costs included, personnel costs, including training of staff as needed, storage costs, transportation and delivery of products from warehouse to beneficiaries.