Hundreds protesting in Victoriei Square

A few hundred people were protesting Wednesday evening in Victoriei Square in Bucharest against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) ruling coalition.

The protesters blocked off a lane in the Antipa Museum area after an altercation with officers of the Highway Police.They were chanting "Jandarmeria apara hotia!"(Gendarmerie defend the thieves); "Hotii, hotii!"(Thieves, thieves); "Demisia!" (Resign); " "Iesiti din casa daca va pasa!" (Get out of if you care); "DNA sa vina sa va ia! " (Let DNA come to get you); "Dragnea, nu uita, Romania nu e a ta, sa faci tu ce vrei cu ea" (Dragnea, remember Romania is not yours, to do what you want with it); "Nu vrem sa fim condusi de hoti" (We do not want to be ruled by thieves), "Sa va fie frica, poporul se ridica" (Be afraid, the nation is rising up).Also in the area, on the sidewalk before the Antipa Museum, there was a table where signatures were collected for an initiative to free the public service of legally embattled people.The participants, people of all ages, were carrying Romania's flags, playing the vuvuzelas and shouting messages through an amplifier located in the squarer. Some of them stepped on the pavement before the Antipa Museum.Gendarmerie and Police officers were stationed for the rally.