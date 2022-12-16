Hunedoara: Crailor Festival, ski tracks in Straja main weekend attractions for tourists in Valea Jiului

A new edition of the Crailor Festival, which brings back to life an old popular custom specific to Valea Jiului, but also the possibility of skiing in the Straja resort, is the offer of the local authorities in Lupeni for this weekend, told Agerpres.

"In Straja, you can ski on the slopes Constantinescu, Platoul Soarelui and Mutu, where the snow layer measures about 30 centimetres and was secured, for the most part, with the help of the artificial snow cannons. The cable transport facilities are functional, and the cable car will traveled from Lupeni to Straja on Saturdays and Sundays," the chalet owner, Emil Parau, who is also one of the administrators of the slopes, told AGERPRES on Friday.

On the other hand, those who love traditions can take part, on Saturday, in a new edition of the Crailor Festival, a winter custom specific to the Valea Jiului area.

In the entire Hunedoara County, the unusually warm weather of the past few days melted the snow in the Rausor resort, which means that it is not possible to ski in the Parang right now.

The mountain rangers recommend tourists not to venture on the mountain routes and to stay in the area of the chalets in the resorts, because the weather can change from one moment to the next, and at altitudes higher than 1,800 metres they can face sleet and unfavourable walking conditions.