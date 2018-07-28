Hungary's Orban at Tusvanyos: Hungary is interested in a strong, stable Romania

Hungary is interested in a strong and stable Romania able to stave off migration, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday at the Tusvanyos Summer University in Baile Tusnad, Harghita County.

"One thing we have to say from the very beginning: Hungary is interested in a strong and stable Romania. How long will orthodoxy here stand and how much will Romania be able to stave off the migration phenomenon? It is a matter of security, of national security both for Romania and Hungary, and it is also a key issue for the Austrians and the Germans, but Austria and Germany have yet to realise that, but we hope that this recognition on their part will not be delayed too long," said Orban, according to the official translation.He mentioned that he wished Romanians great success, recommending them, at the same time, to prevent "double economic deficit.""It is very important to rejoice that there is economic development in Romania, but if this development is based only on loans, it is very difficult to avoid this situation in which there will be a double deficit. It will be a big government debt and a lot of loans taken out at the same time (...) which is not good. We have fallen into this trap and it has been difficult to break the deadlock and we want Romania not to have the problems that we had," Orban said.He added that he wanted to have a "good and special relationship" with each political party in Romania and expressed his regret that neither Romanian politicians nor members of the Romanian government answered his invitation to attend the Baile Tusnad Summer University."It is a pity that we do not have a guest with whom to have a real dialogue, and we could indeed demonstrate that it is absolutely beneficial and valuable to have a dialogue. (...) It would be ideal to have an interlocutor, a representative , why not of the Romanian government or of someone else. (...) We have had such opportunities and we hope to have interlocutors in the future as well," said Orban.