Hungary's deputy PM: Armistice needed in Ukraine war, we don't want another Iron Curtain

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen declared on Friday at the Summer University in Baile Tusnad that an armistice is needed, after which peace negotiations should begin, and therefore he called for a cease-fire followed by peace negotiations as soon as possible.

The Hungarian deputy prime minister pointed out that, for Hungary, this war is catastrophic from all points of view, stating that his country no longer wants to be on the edge of any Iron Curtain. Elaborating, he said that it doesn't matter which side of the Iron Curtain one stands and that "Hungary's interest is that there is no Iron Curtain at all, so that we can have economic relations with China too and with the entire Eastern world. In Hungary, we must pursue one interest alone, just one goal: there should be peace immediately," Semjen Zsolt said according to the official translation.

He also spoke about the threat of a nuclear war, which would endanger the entire humankind.

"For universal humanity it is very important that we avoid war, because a nuclear war could also mean the end of humanity. Therefore, we must provide security guarantees for everyone and we must ensure the right of every minority. On a side note, had all this been done, maybe we wouldn't have faced a war situation now. But one thing is certain: security guarantees and the rights of all minorities must be ensured," Zsolt Semjen said, according to the translation provided by the organizers.

The Hungarian deputy prime minister participated, as he does every year, in the traditional "round table meeting of national politics", together with representatives of the Hungarian communities in the Carpathian Basin. AGERPRES