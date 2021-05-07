Hunting associations request scientific study of bear population, for regulating annual harvest quota

The Federation of Hunting Associations is requesting the state institutions to swiftly clarify the circumstances in which the bear Arthur was hunted and also to carry out a scientific study of the bear population regarding the scientific regulation of the annual harvest quota of bears.

"We are certain that the competent authorities have acted within the limits of the law and we consider that extracting aggressive specimens of brown bears is fully justified, as it is not possible to put human life into balance, in the counterpart with the life of an animal. The attacks of brown bears, in the last period, which resulted in the injury of several Romanian citizens and even the death of some, determines us to request the Ministry of Environment and Minister Tanczos Barna to handle this problem with full attention. We consider that forbidding hunting brown bears is not in all cases a salutary measure and does not lead to protecting the species, but, on the contrary, for some situations there will be doubts thrown regarding the correct, responsible and legal practice of the hunt, as well as extremely serious situations of animal aggressiveness, which cannot be controlled," a press release sent by the federation reads.

Regarding the extraction of the brown bear specimen, named Arthur, the hunting associations express their doubt that on an area of over 10,000 hectares (the minimum surface of a mountain hunting foundation), someone can name each brown bear specimen and to also clearly identify the aggressive specimens, that attack, from the non-aggressive ones, without having distinctive marks or a GPS device.

An in rem criminal case has been opened in the shooting of a bear in the Ojdula area, the facts investigated being for poaching and the use of a weapon, the representatives of the Covasna County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) informed on Thursday.

The Chief Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office with the Targu Secuiesc Court, Valentin Teodorescu, confirmed for AGERPRES that IPJ Covasna was notified ex officio on Wednesday, "based on media materials" and that he is waiting for the documents from the Police, in order to register the criminal case in the records of the Prosecutor's Office.

According to him, the facts for which investigation is being carried out are, "in principle, poaching and the use of weapons".

Agent Green Organization and VGT condemned in a press release on Wednesday the killing of the brown bear Arthur by the trophy hunter, Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, who came to Romania in March in Ojdula (Covasna County), to shoot it, reports Agerpres.