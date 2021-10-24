Huși Bishop urges priests to intensify prayers as cases rise in Romania

His Grace Bishop Ignatie of Huși expressed concern over the exponential growth in coronavirus cases in Vaslui County and Romania.

The Bishop of Husi has sent a message urging people to be aware of the real dangers of the pandemic, asking to intensify prayer, “an essential support” in this challenging context, marked by the suffering of illness and premature separation from our loved ones.

The hierarch instructed the priests to officiate more often the Divine Liturgy and the Sacrament of the Holy Unction for the sick and the medical staff.

“We hope that the Physician of our souls and bodies, the Saviour Jesus Christ, is truly a source of courage, support, comfort, and peace both to those suffering from the disease and to physicians and all medical staff.”

“Prayer for our neighbours along with caring for those who are vulnerable to disease, for which health is a priority, show the measure of loving and responsible Christian conduct, giving us the state of balance essential in this time marked by the temptation of polarization,” Bishop Ignatie noted.