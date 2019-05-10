Iasi: Around 6,000 people at rally, protest march after PSD rally

Around 6,000 people gathered on Thursday in the Union Square in Iasi, shortly after the participants in the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) regional rally left the area.

Gathered around the statue of Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the protesters chanted slogans against Liviu Dragnea and the PSD. They expressed their dissatisfaction that the PSD organizing a manifestation on 9 May, when Europe Day is celebrated, a day in which a summit in Sibiu is also organized. Another dissatisfaction of the protesters was the rubbish left by the participants in the PSD rally in the Union Square.After about 30 minutes, people left the Union Square and went marching down the streets of the city centre.The protest was organized as soon as the gendarmes raised the two rows of fences that fended the Union Square during the entire rally organized by the PSD. The PSD meeting was attended by people from northeastern Romanian counties.The PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea, was present at the event, along with the party's leadership and candidates for the elections to the European Parliament.