Iasi City attending HELEXPO Thessaloniki International Fair

Officials of the city of Iasi participate, September 15 and 16, in the 86th edition of the HELEXPO TIF Thessaloniki International Fair in Greece.

All accredited diplomatic missions in Greece are invited to participate in the event. For two years, Romania has had an exceptional presence.

The Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki organises for the second consecutive year the Romanian stand in a manner that aims to promote some very important cities as part of Romania's image abroad.

"Last year, to mark the special relationship between the two cities, we hosted at the mission stand the city of Constanta - a twin city of Thessaloniki since 1988 - and we managed the first meeting of the mayors of the two cities, and this year, we have invited Iasi - the city of poetry, the city with strong cultural links with Greece and why not, one of the most appreciated university hubs where many Greek students also study. This year at our stand Iasi is promoting its offer of universities and tourism and I want to hail the presence in Thessaloniki of Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica; he and his retinue will have talks with the mayor of Thessaloniki, Konstantinos Zervas, and other high-ranking Greek government officials who will visit our stand. I am very happy that we are present here at the HELEXPO international fair with an exceedingly beautiful stand and I firmly believe that no effort is too great when it comes to the image of our country abroad - a goal pursued with consistency and professionalism by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through our missions," says Consul General Nicolae Dan Dima, told Agerpres.

The fair includes a wide series of exhibitions and presentations made by tourism institutions and promoters from all over Europe, and also from other countries such as Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Georgia and takes place at the Helexpo exhibition center, Greece's largest fair, exhibitions and conference organiser.

"We are here at the invitation of the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki. In addition to relevant information about our city, the Iasi stand in Thessaloniki will also provide presentations in Greek about the Greek Revolution, which began in Iasi in 1821. The mayor of Athens has visited our stand, and this week the prime minister of Greece and Greece's minister of the environment are expected. Iasi is Romania's destination of the year, and I think it deserves to become one of the top destinations in Europe," Chirica writes on social media.