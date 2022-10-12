Iasi city's 'A.I. Cuza' University hosts fifth EC2U Forum

The European Campus of City-Universities EC2U - an alliance of seven long-standing, globally engaged universities from four regions of the European Union - is holding in Iasi between October 11-13 the fifth edition of the EC2U Forum.

Rector of Iasi city's 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' University Tudorel Toader declared at a press conference that 325 members of the seven EC2U academic communities are participating in the event - 220 in person and 105 online.

"The alliance set itself as a goal everything falling under the scope of the academic mission of the seven universities, specifically the internationalization of education, a better insertion of graduates on the labor market, a better cooperation with local and regional authorities and with the business environment, the realization of co-supervised doctoral studies and master's degrees, a virtual institute, shared data platforms, sports, scientific and cultural events, everything a university that respects its mission and meets the expectations of students can do regardless of the student's level - first-cycle, master's or doctoral student. We are glad that the 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' University in Iasi is part of this alliance and that this way we can fulfill our mission even better and that we can contribute to the achievement of the alliance's goals," declared Rector Tudorel Toader, Agerpres informs.

EC2U coordinator, Professor Ludovic Thilly, told the press conference that the forum hosted by the 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' University represents an important moment in the life of this network.

The mission of this alliance is to ensure that the universities, through the missions they have, can adapt to the complex and complicated world of today. The universities, yet not alone but together with the local authorities, have set themselves as a goal to respond to the challenges of the modern world. One of the goals we target is related to health and sustainable development, the second is quality education, the third - sustainable cities and communities. They combine neatly from the point of view of education, research and innovation and come to the support and service of society. These four elements build what we call the rectangle of knowledge, said EC2U coordinator Ludovic Thilly.