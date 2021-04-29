Iasi mayor Chirica: I feel in danger, hopefully justice is not done in party offices

Iasi mayor Mihai Chirica says he feels in danger and defenseless, making a public appeal so that justice in the file he is prosecuted is not done "in the party offices".

"It is one of the hardest moments of this city and even in my political life. After almost 6 years as mayor I have reached a situation where I feel defenseless. For six years I have tried to make for this city what I would have done for myself. To be an open city, to be a respected city, a city in which every citizen can be proud," Chirica wrote in a post on Facebook.

He claims that since he has been in charge of the local administration, he has not signed any document that is not covered by the law and assumed by the employees of the institution.

He says it is a "situation in which things have degenerated" and that it "radically weakens confidence in the justice system".

Mihai Chirica was accused by the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) prosecutors of "failing to report" irregularities with a city hall land after being leased to a businessman who did not comply with the contractual clauses of the agreement. According to Chirica, the obligation to communicate these irregularities belongs to his subordinates. He claims that neither as mayor nor as deputy mayor he did not participate in any way in the joint venture agreement concluded in 2005 which is the subject of this file.