Iasi Opera House supports artists of Odessa Opera House

The management of the Romanian National Opera in Iasi announced on Friday that it is ready to support the artists of the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, offering them the opportunity to work in Iasi.

According to a press release, the management of the Iasi Opera sent an address to the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre showing readiness to find formulas through which the artists of the Ukrainian institution could continue their activity in Iasi.

"We are all affected by what is happening on our border, and we have been thinking about how we can help those who are suffering because of the war. Since the best form of support for artists is to give them the opportunity to express themselves freely, we have sent an invite to the lyrical theatre in Odessa, which has a valuable collective, to come and perform on our stage," the interim manager of the Romanian National Opera in Iasi, Andrei Fermesanu, stated, Agerpres.ro informs.

Pending a response from the Odessa Opera, the Iasi Opera will offer the public three performances in early March: the Spring Gala on March 1 and Tosca by Giacomo Puccini, on March 5 and 6.