ICI Bucharest to collaborate on inovative projects with relevant authorities from UAE

The National Institute for Research & Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) and relevant authorities from the United Arab Emirates will collaborate on innovative projects in strategic interest areas regarding artificial intelligence and blockchain, as well as in the area of cyber diplomacy, according to a press release sent by the institution to AGERPRES on Thursday.

During the period of June 21-22, a delegation with ICI Bucharest took part in the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Romanian Government and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which took place in Abu Dhabi. According to the source, the Cooperation Committee's session took place in the context of the work visit carried out by the Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in the United Arab Emirates, during the period of June 21-22."Within the bilateral meetings there were talks regarding innovative projects in strategic interest areas regarding artificial intelligence and blockchain, as well as an exchange of good practices between ICI Bucharest and relevant authorities from the UAE. Furthermore, the topics included cooperation in the area of cyber diplomacy, blockchain and digital forensics. On the sidelines of the second inter-government cooperation committee there was an evaluation of the stage of implementation of the decisions agreed on the occasion of the first edition, which took place in April 2018, in Bucharest," the press release mentions.Furthermore, an emphasis was put on identifying new opportunities for cooperation in areas of shared interest, such as the economic sector, air and sea transport, energy, IT&C, cyber security, agriculture and food security, environment and airspace research.AGERPRES