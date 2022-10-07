Icon that belonged to Queen Maria, in a jubilee auction dedicated to the Centenary of the Coronation

A10 by Artmark Auction House marks the Centenary of the Coronation, organizing on October 18 a jubilee auction of art and history, among the 200 objects presented there is also an icon that belonged to Queen Maria, Artmark informs on Friday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

The historical moment that took place 100 years ago is reconstructed at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace through collection pieces and rare objects that belonged to King Ferdinand and Queen Maria.

"More than 200 historical objects make their appearance for the first time in a public auction in Romania, from works of art, vintage photographs bearing the holographic signature of Queen Maria, documents signed by crowned heads, volumes with dedication, important correspondence to pieces that capture the daily life of the royal period through neo-Romanian pieces of furniture, including those made in the Sinaia workshops for which Queen Maria made designs," Artmark specifies, told Agerpres.

A special appearance in the auction is the icon "The Mother of God with the Child" which comes from the collection of Queen Maria, starting from 450 euros.

For the starting price of 1,500 euros, the watercolor "Irises", created in art nouveau style by Queen Maria, is being auctioned. The floral watercolors painted by Queen Elisabeta will also be auctioned.

The auction is completed by a special selection of vintage photographs bearing the holographic signature of members of the royal family: Queen Maria on the day of the Coronation, King Ferdinand or King Carol I captured in important historical events or with great personalities of the time. The collection photos have starting prices between 50 and 500 euros.