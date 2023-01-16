Iconic Madrigal National Chamber Choir celebrates its 60th anniversary this year

The Madrigal National Chamber Choir celebrates in 2023 60 years of continuous activity, marking the anniversary with a series of cultural, editorial and educational projects and events under the banner of the Madrigal 60 Program.

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu wished the iconic singing ensemble 'Happy Birthday!', offered congratulations on his own and on the government's behalf for the choir's activity and assured them of the culture ministry's further unreserved support, Agerpres informs.

"It's a double joy, because not only do we prepare to celebrate 60 years of Madrigal existence, but this special day comes after another special celebration, National Culture Day. (...) From the transitory position of minister, let me in the first place send the Madrigal Choir my and the government's congratulations, wishing them 'Happy Birthday!' and assuring them of all of the ministry's support. They are some of the most powerful cultural ambassadors Romania has. Last year, in addition to the lovely activities in the country, they also did a lot of beautiful things abroad and we are proud of them," the culture minister told a press conference.

Madrigal Choir manager Emil Pantelimon gave a brief presentation of the ensemble's achievements in 2022.

"It was a very beautiful year for the Madrigal Choir, with five premieres, Madrigal has turned the concert into a show in the last three years, giving 33 performances nationwide to about 84,000 spectators. The joy was also that the proceeds were about 430 percent higher than expected. Also, in 2022 the Madrigal Choir was on tour to Berlin, Zagreb and Belgrade, giving concerts and recitals in important festivals - in Berlin even in the city's most important concert hall, the Pierre Boulez Saal, there were 19 national performances with repertoire pieces, as well as part of the Cantus Mundi educational program which the Madrigal Choir has been running for almost 12 years now. 13,400 children participated in the events and more than 2,400 teachers received training," said Emil Pantelimon.

The choir manager specified that the Madrigal 60 Program is structured in six large sections: Musical Excellence - concerts, recitals and shows; Uniting Romania Through Music - national tours; Madrigal Diplomacy - international tours; Social Integration and Cultural Education - the national program Cantus Mundi; The Madrigal Treasure - exhibitions and other events; and In the Homes of Romanians Everywhere - publishing, multimedia, discography and vinyl releases.