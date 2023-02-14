ICR London inaugurates series of meetings 'Inspired Romanians & Romanian Inspirations in Albion'

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London is inaugurating, on Tuesday, the new series of meetings for 2023 "Inspired Romanians & Romanian Inspirations in Albion."

According to a press release of the ICR London sent to AGERPRES, the debate themed "On Eugenics and Dehumanisation," an event "necessary to increase the feeling of respect for human life," will be supported by university professor Marius Turda, PhD, head of the Centre for Humanistic-Medical Studies, Oxford Brookes University.

In 2006, at Oxford, Marius Turda founded the "Working Group in the History of Race and Eugenics," the first working group of this kind in the world, now having an extension in Cluj.

"We are fighting for a more fair and just society" says Marius Turda, pleading for an acute need of society to promote tolerance and stop discrimination, the young researchers of the centre being involved in public debates about the memory of slavery, anti-Semitism and permanent education about Eugenics legacies, reads a press release.

During the debate, Catinca Maria Nistor, head of ICR London, and Claudiu Florian, vice-president, will talk about the importance of the "Inspired Romanians & Romanian Inspirations in the Albion" series.