IFNs receive more than 10 million euros from foreign shareholders in first eight months of 2020

Consumer credit companies received capital injections worth 10.83 million euros from foreign shareholders in the first eight months through capital increases, up 86% compared to the same period last year, according to the data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), according to Agerpres.

Business Microcredit IFN increased its share capital by 5.95 million euros (4.97 million euros in January and 984,700 euros in February). At the same time, Business Lease Romania received a contribution of 2.05 million euros to the share capital (1.68 million euros in January and 370,800 euros in March).

Also in January, the IFN Guarantee and Credit Fund received 627,700 euros from foreign shareholders and Simplu Credit IFN received 228,400 euros in March. At the same time, Mikro Kapital IFN increased its share capital by 999,100 euros (in January by 500,200 euros, in June - 298,600 euros and in August by 200,300 euros).

BCR Social Finance also increased its share capital by 975,500 euros in August.

The data published monthly by the Trade Register include the first 40 companies that received a contribution to the share capital, according to the value of the allocated amounts.