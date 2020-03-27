IGFP: Over 28,100 Romanian and foreign citizens, through border crossing points in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, more than 28,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, have passed through the border crossing points, about 16,800 on the entrance way and 11,300 on the exit way, the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs on Friday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, more than 18,600 means of transport passed through the border crossing points, of which approximately 10,300 on the direction of entry and 8,300 on the direction of exit from the country.

"During this period, the state border surveillance and control forces are supplemented, both at the border crossing points and at the border strip. Every day, about 4,500 border police officers are on duty, most of them at the border crossing points for document control," says the quoted source.

In the areas of competence - the border crossing points and the "green border" - as many as 7 contraventions were committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 2,900 lei.

Entry into the country was not allowed for 5 foreign citizens, who did not fulfill the conditions stipulated by the law, and similarly, a Romanian citizen was not allowed to leave, due to various legal reasons, the quoted press release mentions.