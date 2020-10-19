IGPF: Approximately 69,900 persons - through border crossing points in past 24 hours

Approximately 69,900 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 25,300 vehicles (of which 7,900 freighters) have gone through control formalities at the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, the Romanian Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Monday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, entering the country there were approximately 35,400 persons with 12,500 vehicles, and exiting approximately 34,500 persons with 12,800 vehicles.

The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 26,300 persons and 11,300 vehicles (2,000 freighters), of which entering the country were approximately 12,500 persons with 4,600 vehicles.

In what regards specific activities, in the competence areas - border crossing area and the "green frontier" - border policemen investigated 52 illegal actions (21 felonies and 31 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian citizens, as well as by foreigners.

Independently, or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were to be introduced illegally into Romania), goods which exceeded the customs ceiling or were suspected of being counterfeit, were discovered, worth over 10,613.600 RON.

The value of fines issued totaled approximately 17,000 RON.

Entry was denied for 36 foreign citizens, as they did not fulfill the criteria set down by the law, and the exit of 13 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons was also denied.