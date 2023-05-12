IGPF: Over 77,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom 8,400 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 77,439 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 8,436 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 169,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 46,800 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,204,247 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 61 illegalities (34 offences and 27 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced stands at approximately 36,000 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of over 160,000 RON were impounded.

On Thursday, a number of 16 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 10 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.