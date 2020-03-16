IGPF: Road border crossing traffic down 43pct from last year

Over 83,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, have passed through the border crossing points in the last 24 hours, and, compared with the same day in 2019, a decrease of about 43% was found, the traffic last year having witnessed a number of 148,300 people, according to a release of the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

There were registered 44,400 persons on the entrance way and 39,300 on the exit way from the country and over 28,000 means of transport, of which approximately 15,100 on the entrance way and 12,900 on the exit way.

"We remind you that information regarding the waiting time at the border control at the crossing points can be found on the Online Traffic application which can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/. This online application presents an average value of the waiting time at the road border crossing points for certain time intervals," shows the quoted source.

In the areas of jurisdiction - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border policemen found 49 illegal acts (13 offenses and 36 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Also, undeclared goods (which were to be illegally introduced in the country), which exceeded the admitted limit or were suspected of being counterfeit, totaling approximately 4,300 lei, were found independently or in collaboration with other institutions, with the fines applied amounting to over 16,000 lei.

The police did not allow the entry of 29 foreign citizens in the country, who did not meet the conditions provided by law and also didn't allow the exit of a number of six Romanian citizens for various legal reasons.