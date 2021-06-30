IGPR: 400 police officers carry out 114 searches in Sector 1, at companies selling counterfeit goods

The Capital Police and the Prosecutor's Office with the Court Law of Sector 1 is carrying out, on Wednesday, 114 searches at company work points in a criminal case regarding putting into circulation counterfeit goods bearing an identical or similar registered trademark.

"Approximately 400 police officers are deployed in these activities, around Sector 1," informs the Press Office of the General Directorate of Bucharest Police (DGPMB).

The identified goods are being picked up, in order for the legal measures to be applied, Agerpres informs.

"The entire action benefited from the support of the Special Operations Directorate within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR)," the quoted source specifies.