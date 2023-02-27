IGPR: Over one tone of drugs siezed in 2022

Over one tone of drugs has been sized in 2022, Police Chief Commissioner Dan Octavian with the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) stated, told Agerpres.

"In terms of the combat of drug trafficking, the investigation actions conducted by policemen together with the DIICOT [Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism] prosecutors resulted in the seize of over one tone of drugs and approximately half of million of tablets. More than 1,000 people were placed in remand custody and approximately 90 illegal drug cultures were discovered and dismantled," Dan Octavian told a press conference on Monday about the activities carried out in 2022.

He mentioned that over 3,200 people were found driving under the influence of psychoactive substances.

According to the police chief commissioner, in terms of combating drug trafficking, in 2022, a number of 8,451 reports of a criminal nature were registered and activities were conducted in 25,814 delegation orders issued by the DIICOT prosecutors both to combat the phenomenon and to break up the organized crime groups.

Octavian Dan said that 846 operative actions were carried out, 58 organized criminal groups were closed down and 2,323 people were sent to court for committing 3,636 crimes, as a result of the indictments issued and the plea agreements concluded by the DIICOT prosecutors.

Dan Octavian pointed out that the search and crime prevention structures carried out more than 7,000 activities for 460,000 beneficiaries, in order to prevent the consumption and trafficking of drugs and other prohibited substances.

He mentioned that the structures for school safety carried out over 3,200 activities, in order to prevent and combat the trafficking and licit use of drugs or other prohibited substances for more than 112,000 beneficiaries, including approximately 100,000 pupils and 12,000 teachers.

In her turn, police chief commissioner Iuliana Teodorescu within the National Anti-Drug Agency (ANA) mentioned that in 2022, anti-drug experts carried out 20,000 activities to prevent drug use in school, family and community environments, the target groups having been children and young people enrolled in a form of education, teachers, parents or legal guardians, the general population and people at risk of drug use.

She mentioned that the activities to prevent drug use were conducted, in a unitary manner, at national level, within the framework of nine projects and four national campaigns, to which were added 60 local projects carried out by the territorial structures of the agency.

Iulia Teodorescu pointed out that, in order to prevent the consumption of psychoactive substances, the specialists with the ANA structures participated in more than 130 events.

According to her, last year, the ANA continued to provide integrated assistance services for drug users, through the territorial network made up of 47 drug prevention, evaluation and counseling centers, through the three programmes of integrated assistance for addictions in Bucharest and through the mobile assistance programme for persons deprived of liberty at the level of detention and pre-trial detention centers in Bucharest.

Iulia Teodorescu added that, at national level, a number of 3,080 sole beneficiaries were registered, who were granted 32,000 specialized medico-psycho-social services.