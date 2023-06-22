IGSU: Fire at Petromidia rafinery estinguished.

The fire at the Petromidia refinery has been extinguished, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced on Wednesday evening, told Agerpres.

A fire with large releases of smoke broke out on Wednesday at the Petromidia refinery, and the Red Intervention Plan was activated in Constanta county.

For the protection of the population located in the vicinity of the event area a RO-ALERT warning message was sent.

At the scene, the operational teams carried out measurements, after which no dangerous substances were identified.

In order to optimize the response mission, the field forces were supplemented with 9 fire-fighting vehicles: 2 from Calarasi county, 2 from Ialomita county, one from Tulcea county and 4 from the Emergency Situations Inspectorate 'Dealul Spirii' Bucharest-Ilfov (ISUBIF).

The robot transport vehicle within the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situation (ISU) was assigned to the fire-fighting mission at the Petromidia refinery.