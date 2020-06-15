IKEA Romania decides not to use public funding for furlough pay

IKEA Romania has announced the Romanian government of its intention not to use public funding of 858,504 lei it qualified for under the furlough scheme covering March 17 - June 12, as the company's results were better than expected, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote Monday in a Facebook post.

"Congratulations IKEA! I just finished a video conference with Mrs Sara Del Fabbro, CEO of IKEA Southeast Europe and Mrs Violeta Nenita, Market Manager of IKEA Romania, where we discussed the company's decision not to use the amount of 858,504 lei in public funding as furlough pay for March 17 - June 12. IKEA representatives said that although we are facing many challenges moving forward, in their opinion the company's results will be better than they were expecting a few months ago, so IKEA has decided not to use the public funding for furlough pay," reads Citu's post.

The minister added that the funds will go to those segments of society that are in great need of help.