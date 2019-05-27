IMF Mission to Romania, May 27 - June 7

A staff team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by IMF Head of Mission Jaewoo Lee will be in Bucharest May 27 - June 7.

On Monday, an IMF staff team led by Jaewoo Lee began a two-week visit to Bucharest to conduct an annual review of the Romanian economy, known as Article IV consultations. The team will discuss economic developments and policies with Romanian officials. Meetings will be held with officials from the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) and other government agencies as well as representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organisations, according to IMF Resident Representative in Romania and Bulgaria Alejandro Hajdenberg.

The mission will release a statement at the end of the visit and will hold a press conference at the end of the visit on June 7, according to a press statement released by IMF on Monday.

There is no ongoing financial agreement between Romania and IMF, but IMF assesses annually the development in the Romanian economy, under Article IV consultations.

During an Article IV consultation, an IMF team of economists visits a country to assess economic and financial developments and discuss the country's economic and financial policies with government and central bank officials. AGERPRES