IMM RECOVER platform to host activities related to projects financed from non-reimbursable external funds

Guvernul Romaniei
Adrian Caciu guvern

Under an emergency ordinance adopted at the government's Friday meeting, activities related to projects financed from non-reimbursable external funds will be moved to the platform IMM RECOVER, given that the MySMIS 2014 app can no longer support a high volume of requests, a release informs.

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) will manage and expand the IMM RECOVER computer system.

"The platform IMM RECOVER was implemented in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and has the necessary infrastructure to take up and support a large number of applications. Also, following steps to develop this platform, STS will be able to access external non-reimbursable funding for the system's development, maintenance and cyber security," the cited source mentions, Agerpres.ro informs.

