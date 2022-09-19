'Immaculate', directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark - Romania's proposal for the Oscars

The film "Immaculate", directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, is Romania's proposal for the "Best International Feature Film" category of the American Film Academy Awards - Oscars 2023, informs the National Center of Cinematography, told Agerpres.

Starring in the film are Ana Dumitrascu, Vasile Pavel and Cezar Grumazescu, plus Rares Andrici, Ilona Brezoianu, Bogdan Farcas, Ionut Niculae, Florin Hritcu, Tiberiu Dobrica, Ninel Petrache, Dan Ursu, Ozana Oancea, Diana Dumbrava and Cristina Buburuz.

"Immaculate" tells a story in which the inner features of the characters build a world so authentic that it almost causes a riot. Indignation. A psychological drama, based on real facts, a story of survival up to a point. Then it becomes a story of liberation.

Daria (Ana Dumitrascu), a young heroin addict, enters a rehab clinic. In a foreign world. A world in contrast with everything that had represented her background until then. At 18 years old, she seems naive and innocent, but she still retains the features of a girl from a good family, with principles, educated and eager to get her Baccalaureate and attend college. But the rejection of the world she enters, triggers effects that transform her, reads the film's synopsis.

The annual selection committee for the film that will represent Romania in the competition for a nomination at the American Film Academy Awards - Oscars, in the 2023 International Film category, was formed by five film critics, appointed by the Board of Directors of the National Cinematography Center.

In addition to the production "Immaculate", "Metronome", directed by Alexandru Belc, "The Tree of Desires. Childhood Memories", directed by Andrei Hutuleac, "Miracle", directed by Bogdan George Apetri, "Crai Nou" entered the competition, directed by Alina Grigore and "R.M.N.", directed by Cristian Mungiu.

The short list for Oscar nominations 2023 will be announced by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 21. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

"Immaculate" was awarded in 2021 at the Venice International Film Festival with three major awards: the award for debut directors - "Luigi De Laurentiis Award Lion of the Future", the main award of the section - "Giornate degli Autori Director's Award " as well as the "Autrici under 40" award from "Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso" awarded to the author Monica Stan for the best screenplay. "Immaculate" completes the awards panel, in 2022, with the Golden Lynx Trophy at FEST - New Directors New Films Festival - Portugal in the fiction film category, but also with the International Federation of Film Critics Award - FIPRESCI Award at the Transilvania International Film Festival - TIFF Cluj-Napoca.

Immaculate is produced by Axel Film, distributed in Romania by Follow Art Distribution, in the United States by Syndicado Inc. and sold internationally by Syndicado Film Sales.