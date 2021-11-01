'Immaculate' wins Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest audience award

The feature film "Imaculat" (Immaculate) directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillermark has won the audience award in the Autumn Previews section of the 12th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, organisers reported on Monday.

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest 12 took place October 22-31 in outdoor and online cinemas, with spectators having the opportunity to watch over 80 films, most of them for the first time. The closing gala of the festival took place on Sunday, at the Peasant Museum Cinema, agerpres reports.

It was an edition with many changes, dictated by the period we are going through, but we are glad to see that cinema keeps its importance in people's lives, especially in changing times when streaming platforms are gaining increasingly more ground, according to the festival team.Among the projects produced or co-produced in Romania running in the 6th edition of Works in Progress (WiP), an international jury made up of Marcin Luczaj (sales agent, New Europe Film Sales) and Paolo Bertolin (selector, Venice International Film Festival) chose the winners of the two awards: "Anhell 69," a feature film by Theo Montoya, won the post-production award of Avanpost, and "Intre revolutii" (Between Revolutions), a documentary by Vlad Petri, received the post-production award of Multimedia East.The winners of the 3rd edition of the Write a Screenplay screenplay competition, organised by the Cinemascop Association with support from HBO Europe at the American Independent Film Festival (AIFF), were also announced at the gala. The winners were Maria Orban - the best feature film script "Timp de expunere limitat" (Limited Exposure Time) and Doru Vatavului - the best screenplay for a mini-TV series for "Io cu tine contra restu" (Me and You Against the Others).The 12th edition continued collaboration with the one-minute film festival. During Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, before the film screenings and also online, viewers could enjoy one-minute films from around the world, films that are part of the selection of the Minute Film Festival 2021. The jury award went to directors Nicolas Bianco-Levrin and Julie Rembauville for "Beware the Wolf," and the audience award went to "Autumn," directed by Jean-Marie Villeneuve.Les Films de Cannes continues with the regional editions in Cluj-Napoca (November 5-7) and Timisoara (November 12-14).The 12th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is organised by the Cinemascop Association and Voodoo Films.