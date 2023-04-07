Immigration Inspectorate celebrates 142 years of document mention

The immigration police are celebrating, on Friday, 142 years since King Carol I signed the first normative act regulating the regime of foreigners in Romania - the "Law on foreigners," published in Official Journal No. 6 of 1881.

"The Day of the Weapon was marked, at the national level, by a series of informative and cultural activities, but also by the awarding of the distinctions 'Policeman of the Year' and 'Structure of the Year'," informs a press release of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

This year, in the Regional Centres for Procedures and Accommodation of Asylum Seekers in Galati, Radauti and Timisoara, the event was marked on Thursday and Friday by a series of informative and cultural activities, told Agerpres.

In Galati and Timisoara, the Open Doors Day took place, when the techniques used in the police activity were presented.

"In continuation of the activities dedicated to the General Inspectorate for Immigration Day, at the Regional Centre for Procedures and Accommodation of Asylum Seekers in Radauti, activities were organised in different areas. The themes addressed were: 'They too have the right to fulfil their dreams;' 'Forms and effects of migration on human behaviour;' 'Historical and biographical realities that have favoured exile,' as well as 'The history of war zones'," the source said.