Immigration officers find five illegal immigrants

Timis immigration officers found three nationals of Bangladesh and two of India on a mission on Monday to prevent and combat illegal stay in Romania of foreign nationals., told Agerpres.

The five entered the country legally, but when their right of residence expired, they did not leave the country, according to a press release from the Timis County General Immigration Service.

Return decisions were issued for the three Bangladeshis, who have to voluntarily leave Romania within 15 days at the latest, in accordance with the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 194/2002 regarding foreigners in Romania, recast, as subsequently amended and supplemented.

The two men from India were taken into public custody pending their expulsion under escort.