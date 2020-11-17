Impact Developer & Contractor's nine-month sales revenues up 35 pct YoY

Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor closed the first 9 months of the year with revenues of 135.349 million lei from home sales, up 35 percent from the same period of 2019, the company said in a statement issued on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

This upward evolution is the effect of a 23 percent increase in the volume of sales, to a total of 258 units (apartments, plus parking lots and yard plots included in the package).

"Impact Developer & Contractor maintains its positive trend in a period dominated by uncertainty, reporting growing sales and operating profit from the developed residential projects. (...). In the next period, we expect sales to maintain a sustained pace, based on our unique mix of facilities, construction standards and price that comes with each of our market projects. Moreover, the measure of increasing the value ceiling for applying the 5 percent VAT rate will certainly bring a breath of oxygen to the residential market, especially in large cities, stimulating the purchase of more spacious homes, built to high standards so as to meet the needs for comfort and quality of life of young families," said Impact Developer & Contractor CEO Sorin Apostol.

With 29 years of experience in the market, Impact Developer & Contractor SA is the only real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Throughout its activity, the company has developed 16 residential compounds in Bucharest and in the country, totaling over 450,000 sqm of built surface and over 4,000 units delivered.