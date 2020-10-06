Implementation plan for Romanian's 2020-2024 National Defence Strategy, Defence White Paper approved

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) on Tuesday analysed and approved a batch of documents for the application of Romania's 2020 - 2024 National Defence Strategy, including an implementation plan, a strategic defence analysis, and the Defence White Papers.

According to the Presidential Administration, a strategic priority in the implementation plan is securing an updated legal framework, including the revision of the legislation regarding the organisation and operation of the main national security institutions, including the statutes of CSAT, and continuing with dynamic areas with a high degree of volatility, where modern regulation is needed, such as crisis management and cybersecurity and defence. Thus, streamlining and modernising public institutions will be secured so that they respond better to their tasks and, at the same time, be closer to the needs of the citizens.Another priority is to monitor the drawing up of strategies, action plans and other programmatic documents at sectoral or departmental level provided by national security public institutions to match their own needs in line with the government's programme, the legislation in force and CSAT decisions.The drawing up of the implementation plan of the 2020-2024 National Defence Strategy also included consulting with Romania's national security institutions, and it was coordinated by the Department of National Security.According to the Presidential Administration, the Strategic Defence Analysis substantiates a new concept of organisation, staffing, equipping and training of the Romanian Army, which should provide as a fundamental objective the creation of the circumstances for the accomplishment of their constitutional missions.The document provides for three stages, with measurable objectives, to ensure continuity and consistency in the process, but also adjustments for future developments: the completion in 2026 of the Army Modernisation Programme; the implementation of new technologies and reorganisation of the Romanian Army for multi-domain action (2032); completion of the Army 2040 programme. At the end of each stage, the objectives achieved will be analysed, as well as the validity and viability of future plans, and necessary changes will be made."The Strategic Defence Analysis has been conducted by an interdepartmental and inter-institutional approach, at a time when security and defence challenges have gained a new meaning, with the strategic planning processes now underway influencing expected to affect regional security and defence - the Russian Federation consolidating its military capabilities in the Black Sea region; the development of the strategic reflection process at NATO level; the approval of a new strategy and the adaptation of NATO's position, the initiation of the relocation process of some US forces in Europe, all overlapping the effects of the COVID-19 pandemics,' reads a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.In order to achieve the new force structure, the defence system will go through a staged process of profound changes. The armed forces in 2040 will be flexible, multi-field force structure with a broad spectrum of 21st century-specific capabilities.The Defence White Paper is a document that helps with the implementation of the defence objectives established under the government's programme to ensure the security of citizens and the defence of the land, national values and interests.At the same time, the Defence White Paper underpins the military strategy and the Defence Planning Directive and is designed in a new strategic paradigm, with the ultimate goal of strengthening the defence and deterrence posture based on five key elements: high technology; highly educated and well-trained human resources; a strong domestic defence industry; developing an institutional culture focused on knowledge and innovation; resilience.At the end of the CSAT virtual meeting, CSAT members analysed and approved an assessment of national security risks, threats and vulnerabilities forecasted for 2021.