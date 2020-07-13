 
     
Imports of raw milk increased by 41 pct in first five months of year

lapte

The imports of raw milk increased by 40.9 pct in the first five months of the year, specifically by 18,206 tons, over the same period of last year, totaling 62,739 tons, according to the data of the National Institute for Statistics published on Monday.

In the mentioned period, the milk for consumption production increased by 12 pct (16.677 tons), up to 155,766 tons, while the processing units collected by 1.9 pct (9,147 tons) less cow milk over the similar period of last year, specifically 468,901 tons.

According to the INS, in the first five months of the year, increases of production were recorded in butter by 791 tons (+17.5 pct), milk for consumption by 16,677 tons (+12 pct), fermented milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, buttermilk and other milk products) by 3,206 tons (+3.4 pct) and cream for consumption by 235 tons (+0.8 pct).

On the other hand, the production of cheese products dropped by 497 tons (-1.2 pct).

