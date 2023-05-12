Improving training and conditions for professional activity of nurses is a priority for Health Ministry.

Improving the training and conditions for the professional activity of nurses is a priority for the Ministry of Health, Minister Alexandru Rafila wrote on Facebook on Friday, on the occasion of International Nurses Day, told Agerpres.

"Nurses and midwives in Romania take care of tens of thousands of children, elderly people, people with disabilities and other categories of patients every day! On International Nurses Day, I thank all those celebrating today for their professionalism and dedication to their profession. Improving the training and the conditions of professional activity of nurses is a priority for the Ministry of Health, which works in partnership with professional and trade union organisations of nurses and midwives in Romania," said Rafila.

He told the 150,000 nurses and midwives that he appreciates and respects them. "Happy returns of the day to the 150,000 nurses and midwives in Romania! I appreciate and respect you!" the minister wrote.

The International Nurses Day, established in 1974 at the initiative of the International Council of Nurses, is celebrated worldwide on May 12.