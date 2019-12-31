In 2020, employments permits for 30,000 new foreign workers in Romania

In 2020, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) may issue employment / secondment okays on the territory of Romania for 30,000 foreign citizens, newly admitted workers, informs the IGI on Tuesday, through a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the number of work permits established for 2020 is similar to that of this year, when the initial quota of 20,000 workers was supplemented with 10,000.

During the period January - November 2019, over 26,000 employment / secondment permits were issued, representing 87pct of the total approved quota, the majority for permanent, seconded, highly-qualified workers, seasonal and cross-border workers, the release states.

This year, employers have requested permits for more than 750 occupational positions from operators for installations and machines, workers in the field of services, unskilled workers, technicians and specialists in various fields and up to senior managers and senior officials.

Most foreign citizens are from Vietnam, Nepal, India, Moldova and Sri Lanka, and the most requests were for Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Constanta, Timis, Brasov etc.