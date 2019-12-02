In coming years, number of Romanians returning home may exceed those leaving (RePatriot project)

In the past two years there was a decrease in the wish of Romanians to return home from abroad, but they have a horizon of expectation that is very big regarding what happens in the country and, thus, in the coming years, the number of those returning could be higher than the number of people leaving, said, on Sunday, Marius Bostan, the initiator of the RePatriot project.

"RePatriot has an anniversary conference each year, on December 1, in Alba Iulia. We are trying to pay homage to our forbearers, to think about the future and transmit the importance of connecting the diaspora to the country, because a united Romania is a Romania in which Romanians have unity in their midst and the diaspora must be as close to home as possible. (...) In this conference, we analyzed some figures as well, what has happened in the last years and we are observing that in comparison to two years ago, in our evaluation done in August - a sociological study - we noticed a drop in the desire to return home. This drop, the analysis done by us showed it was due to the political class and the management in Romania and the lack of trust in the future - bureaucracy, corruption. This is the perception of the Romanians. We are not saying it's true or false, but that this is the perception," Bostan explained for AGERPRES.He added that the mentioned study was confirmed by the vote in November, which "showed very clearly a warning given to the political class that ruled the country in the past three years.""At the same time, there is a horizon of expectation and a level of expectation that stand very high. We believe that we can reverse the trend for returns home, we believe that, in the coming years, the number of those who return could be higher than of those who leave and we see the example of Poland. In Poland, this year that has happened already. There are more Poles returning home than those leaving," said Marius Bostan.He stated his belief that an important wave of Romanians returning to the country would help Romania develop faster.The RePatriot Movement aims at the repatriation through entrepreneurship of the Romanians who left the country and have businesses in the West, the building of relations between them and the entrepreneurs at home with businesses that can penetrate the foreign markets and presenting Romania as an investment destination, according to a release of the organization.