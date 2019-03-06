In row over state budget, PSD accuses President Iohannis of lying again

The Social Democrats this Wednesday accused President Klaus Iohannis of "lying again" when criticising the 2019 State Budget Law which he will be sending back to Parliament.

"Iohannis is lying again, claiming that the budget proposed by PSD is the worst. But Iohannis approved in 2016 Ciolos's budget which provided for 16 billion lei for Health and 10 billion lei less for Education. He argues that in 2019 local communities have one billion less, but in reality local authorities received an extra 4.6 billion, so it's with the plus, not the minus sign, Mr. Iohannis! He says too much money has been assigned to political parties, but neither Iohannis's PNL nor Ciolos's USR have returned the surplus to the state budget! And he stays mum on the fact that his PNL asked for the increase of party budgets in 2018. He says less is earmarked for investments, but in reality the 2019 budget has an extra 15 billion for investments," PSD said in a Facebook post.

According to Social Democrats, "earmarks for Health in the budget blocked by Iohannis are the largest ever in Romania's history."

"The truth is only one: the children could not receive their increased allowances beginning March 1, and the local communities were unable to start investing because of Iohannis's unsuccessful constitutional challenge of the budget. The first president in the history of Romania and probably in the world to have blocked the budget of his own country!" reads PSD's post.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he will send back to Parliament the 2019 State Budget Law. He did not wish to comment on the Constitutional Court's decision regarding his challenge to the act, but underscored that the budget for 2019 is based on false figures, terming it a "national disgrace".