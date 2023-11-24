In Vienna, MEP Negrescu presents Romania's last arguments for its Schengen area accession

MEP Victor Negrescu, a member of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, has presented in Vienna Romania's latest arguments for joining the Schengen area. He handed the representatives of the Austrian government a document with the steps taken by Romania in the last year, to be sent to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, according to a press statement released on Friday by the office of the Romanian MEP.

Ahead of a December 4-5 meeting of the Council of Justice and Internal Affairs, Negrescu, a quaestor of the European Parliament, presented to the representatives of the Austrian government a synthesis addressed to the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, highlighting the important and constructive role that Romania has and can play it in the Schengen area by strengthening the protection of external borders and improving the operation of the free movement area.

"For over 12 years, Romania has met all the criteria specific to the Schengen area. Despite that, my country's accession to the free movement zone was blocked without any legal justification. Unfortunately, last year, when all the arguments were on Romania's side, through the veto expressed by Austria, my country's path to the Schengen area was blocked, although Romania was technically more prepared than Croatia. The arguments presented by your government have nothing to do with my country and unfortunately damage the extraordinary friendly relationship that has united Austria with my country Romania for many years."

Both in the document and in his conversations with Austrian officials, Negrescu says that although Romania was not accepted in Schengen, in the past eleven months since December 2022 Romania has continued to actively participate, with human and technical resources, in operations under the auspices of the Frontex agency.

In addition, this summer Romania posted a representative to the Joint Operational Office in Vienna. The consolidated co-operation, through the Contact Point in Oradea, the joint patrols at the Romanian-Hungarian border, provided for in a newly signed co-operation document, strengthen the efficient border security system.

"Managing migration, in co-operation with neighbouring countries, is a constant priority of Romania, which could be observed on the ground during last year's voluntary visit."

"In the 11 months since December 2022, Romania has continued its efforts to maintain standards at the highest level. Romania's actions were directly aimed at the European level, mainly in terms of providing support to member states in difficult situations or in order to support the adoption of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. The recently registered agreement, including with Romania's backing, regulating migration and asylum crisis and force majeure creates optimistic premises for winning a political agreement within the current legislature over the entirety of this package."

According to Negrescu, last but not least, Romania has continued to manage in an exemplary manner the lives of millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, ensured the security of the external borders of the EU without any syncope or major event and through its actions, ensuring a climate of safety and security for all member states.

On his visit to Austria, Negrescu had working meetings with Mayor General and Governor of Vienna Michael Ludwig; Special Envoy for Global Affairs of the Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer; ambassador Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, as well as various officials and decision-makers from the federal government and the Austrian Ministry of Home Affairs.