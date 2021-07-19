In wake of Microsoft Exchange attack, Romania voices concerns over all forms of hostile cyber activities

The Foreign Affairs Ministry joins international condemnation of the malicious cyber activities targeted at the Microsoft Exchange Server and the hacking campaign of the APT40 group.

According to a statement issued today in the context of the EU and NATO statements on a series of malicious cyber activities targeting critical infrastructure, the Foreign Ministry reiterates the messages issued by these organizations, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry expresses its solidarity with the United States, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the other partners amid public concerns about the conduct of malicious cyber operations against the Microsoft Exchange Server, as well as about the APT40 cyber campaign, which are attributed to PR China and which targeted key European and international governmental institutions and industries. These malicious cyber activities were carried out in disregard of the international regulatory framework on responsible state behavior in cyberspace as defined in the consecutive reports of the UN Group of Governmental Experts (UNGGE), reaffirmed by the UN Open-ended Working Group (OEWG) and approved by the UN General Assembly," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry shows that Romania expresses its concern over any form of hostility in cyberspace and irresponsible cyber behavior, while also reaffirming its strong commitment and involvement in supporting strengthened efforts at European and international level to prevent, deter and respond to such destabilizing actions, while respecting the international framework on responsible state behavior adopted at UN level, based on international law.

"Promoting and protecting a global, open, free, stable and secure cyberspace, as well as the protection of intellectual property, is a key goal in sustaining economic development, society and international security, while respecting democratic values and rule-based order," the statement shows.