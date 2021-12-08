 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Incidence of COVID-19 cases higher than 3 per thousand in only six cities, towns

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

The incidence of COVID-19 cases reported for 14 days exceeds 3 per thousand inhabitants in only six cities, towns in the country, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

The cities with the highest incidence are:

* Curtici (Arad) - 3.9

* Sebis (Arad) - 3.81

* Valea lui Mihai (Bihor) - 3.77

* Cisnadie (Sibiu) - 3.46

* Cazznesti (Ialomita) - 3.45

* Sovata (Mures) - 3,17

Regarding the rural towns, the highest incidence were recorded in:

* Ceru Bacainti (Alba) - 34.04

* Alunis (Cluj) - 12.59

* Mehadica (Caras-Severin) - 10.61

* Luncoiu de Jos (Hunedoara) - 9.98

* Lozna (Salaj) - 9.85.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.