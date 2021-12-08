Incidence of COVID-19 cases higher than 3 per thousand in only six cities, towns

The incidence of COVID-19 cases reported for 14 days exceeds 3 per thousand inhabitants in only six cities, towns in the country, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

The cities with the highest incidence are:

* Curtici (Arad) - 3.9* Sebis (Arad) - 3.81* Valea lui Mihai (Bihor) - 3.77* Cisnadie (Sibiu) - 3.46* Cazznesti (Ialomita) - 3.45* Sovata (Mures) - 3,17Regarding the rural towns, the highest incidence were recorded in:* Ceru Bacainti (Alba) - 34.04* Alunis (Cluj) - 12.59* Mehadica (Caras-Severin) - 10.61* Luncoiu de Jos (Hunedoara) - 9.98* Lozna (Salaj) - 9.85.