 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Incoming US ambassador Kavalec to present her letter of credence

wikipedia
Kathleen Ann Kavalec

Incoming ambassador of the United States of America to Romania Kathleen Ann Kavalec is presenting today her letter of credence, told Agerpres.

The American diplomat will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis.

Kavalec arrived in Romania last Thursday, the day she was welcomed by Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu for the presentation of copies of her letter of credence.

On Tuesday, the American official will have a meeting at the Parliament House with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

Also today, President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Turkey's ambassador Ozgur Kivanc Altan, Slovakia's ambassador Peter Hatiar, and Mexico's ambassador Amparo Erendira Anguiano Rodriguez, for the presentation of their letters of credence.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.