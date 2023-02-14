Incoming US ambassador Kavalec to present her letter of credence

Incoming ambassador of the United States of America to Romania Kathleen Ann Kavalec is presenting today her letter of credence, told Agerpres.

The American diplomat will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis.

Kavalec arrived in Romania last Thursday, the day she was welcomed by Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu for the presentation of copies of her letter of credence.

On Tuesday, the American official will have a meeting at the Parliament House with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

Also today, President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Turkey's ambassador Ozgur Kivanc Altan, Slovakia's ambassador Peter Hatiar, and Mexico's ambassador Amparo Erendira Anguiano Rodriguez, for the presentation of their letters of credence.