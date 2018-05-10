Industrial output up 10.3 percent as raw series in March

In March 2018 compared with February 2018, industrial output increased by 10.3 percent as raw series due to the increases of the three industrial sectors: the manufacturing industry (+11.5 percent), the mining and quarrying industry (+ 9.4 percent), the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+4.6 percent), according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Friday.

As series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, industrial output was by 0.5 percent higher in March as compared to the previous month due to increases recorded in the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+4.5 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+0.1 percent). The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 1 percent.As compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, industrial output increased by 1.2 percent as raw series due to the increases in the mining and quarrying industry (+ 7.6 percent), and the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+6.5 percent). The manufacturing industry maintained the same level.As series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the advance of the industrial output was of 4.1 percent due to the increases in all industrial sectors: the mining and quarrying industry (+ 7.9 percent), the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+5.6 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+3.4 percent ).In the first three months of this year, industrial output was by 4.9 higher as raw series, due to the rise of the mining and quarrying industry (+6.1 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+5.9 percent). The production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning went down by 0.8 percent.Industrial output, as series adjusted for working days and seasonality rose by 6.2 percent as compared to the similar interval of the previous year, supported by increases recorded in the manufacturing industry (+7.6 percent) and the mining and quarrying industry (+6.2 percent). The production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning industry slipped by 0.6 percent.