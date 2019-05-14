Industrial ouput up 0.6 pct in 3 months

Industrial output increased by 0.6 per cent in January-March 2019, as gross series, and by 1.2 per cent and series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, compared with the same period of 2018, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In March 2019, industrial output increased by 8.1 per cent against the previous month, as gross series, and by 0.3 per cent respectively, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, and dropped 0.2 per cent as gross series compared with March 2018, and increased by 1.4 per cent as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality.

According to the INS, in the interval between January 1 and March 31, 2019, the industrial output (gross series) was by 0.6 per cent higher compared with the first three months of 2018, due to growth recorded in the processing industry (+1.2 per cent) and drilling industry (+0.3 per cent). Production and supply of electrical and heating energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped by 2.7 per cent.

As adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the industrial output increased by 1.2 per cent, in the said interval due to growths in the processing industry (+9.5 per cent) and mining industry (+0.5 per cent). Production and supply of electrical and heating energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped by 1.6 per cent.

Industrial output (adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality) increased by 0.3 per cent in March 2019 against February, relying on the increase recorded in the mining industry (+1.9 per cent) and processing industry (0.6 per cent). Production and supply of electricity, heat energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped by 1.1 per cent.

Compared with the same month a year before, the industrial output (gross series) dropped 0.2 per cent. Production and supply of electricity, heat energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped 8.5 per cent and the mining and processing industries increased by 1.3 and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Industrial output, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality increased by 1.4 per cent due to increases recorded in the processing industry (+3.8 per cent) and mining industry (+1.6 per cent). Production and supply of electricity and heat energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped by 8.1 per cent.

AGERPRES