Industrial output prices up 32.8Pct in December, YoY

Overall industrial output prices (domestic and foreign markets) increased by 0.2% in December 2022 compared to the previous month, and by 32.8% compared to December 2021, according to the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Regarding the domestic market, the industrial production price index saw an increase of 1.01% in December, compared to November 2022, respectively an increase of 41.92% compared to December 2021, told Agerpres.

Also, in what concerns the foreign market, prices decreased by 1.68% compared to November 2022, but increased by 13.75% compared to December 2021.

By major industrial groups, in December 2022, compared to the similar month in 2021, the most important increases in industrial output prices were recorded in: the energy industry (+68.94%), the consumer goods industry (+20.52%), the intermediate goods industry (+16.31%), the durable goods industry (+14.83%) and the capital goods industry (+9.22%).

By activity section, prices rose by 84.03% in December, against December the previous year, in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 32.76% in the drilling industry, by 16.25% in the processing industry, and by 20.95% in the water distribution sector; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities.