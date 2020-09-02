Industrial production prices down 0.8% in July

Total industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) decreased by 0.8% in July 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, the prices of the industrial production (internal market and foreign one) increased by 0.5%, compared to June 2020.At the level of industrial production prices on the domestic market, there is a decrease by 1.06% in July 2020 compared to July 2019, and, for the foreign market, the prices of industrial production decreased by 0.26%.By major industrial groups, in July 2020 compared to July 2019, INS statistics show price increases in the case of the capital goods industry (+ 5.36%), in the durable goods industry (+ 3.15%) and in the goods industry of current use (+ 3.47%). In the intermediate goods industry there is a decrease by 0.45%, and in the energy industry of 11.33%.In July 2020 versus July 2019, in the extractive industry there was an increase of prices by 0.04% and in water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities by 3.69%. In the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning, there is a decrease of 4.23% and in the processing industry by 0.21%.