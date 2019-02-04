Industrial production prices drop less in Romania than in EU, in December 2018

The prices of products coming out on the gates of the plants registered a decline of 0.8 percent in December 2018 compared to November 2018, both in the Eurozone and the European Union, whereas in Romania they dropped 0.2 percent, which is the lowest decline among the member states, according to data published on Monday by Eurostat.

According to the quoted source, the EU member countries where industrial production prices dropped the most from one month to the next were the following: Denmark (minus 3 percent), Greece (minus 2.3 percent), Belgium (minus 2.1 percent) and the Netherlands (minus 1.5 percent). The only member states that recorded an increase in industrial production prices from one month to the next were Latvia (0.7 percent), Ireland (0.3 percent), Estonia (0.2 percent) and Luxembourg (0.1 percent).

On an annual basis, in December 2018 compared to the similar month of 2017, industrial production prices recorded an advance of 3 percent in the Eurozone and a 3.1 percent increase in the European Union.

Eurostat points out that industrial production prices rose in 26 of the 28 member states, with Estonia (9.2 percent) at the top, followed by Latvia (7.3 percent), Belgium and the Netherlands (7.1 percent). In this case, Romania's industrial production prices increased by 5.9 percent, above the EU average.

Previously, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published its own estimates showing that, Romania's industrial production prices on the total (domestic and foreign markets) decreased in December by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, while compared to December 2017 they increased by 4.5 percent.