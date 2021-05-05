 
     
Industrial production prices go up by 4.8% in March

grafic crestere

The industrial production prices have gone up by 4.8% in March 2021, in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to a press release sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Wednesday.

On product groups, the largest growth was recorded in coking coal and products resulted from crude oil processing, where prices have gone up by 30%.

In the production and supply of electricity and heat, prices have gone up by 7.8% and for the food industry the increase was 3%.

There were drops recorded in services related to extraction (13%) and coal extraction (6%).

In comparison with February, the industrial production prices on March were higher by 1.4%, according to Agerpres.

