Industrial production prices increase 2.3 pct in October

The industrial production prices (internal and external market) increased, in October, by 2.3 pct compared to the same month of the previous year, while month-over-month, October as compared to September 2019, they increased by 0.4 pct, reveals the data published, on Wednesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

There is a 0.36 pct increase at the level of the prices of industrial production on the internal market in October over September, as well as a jump of 2.88 pct when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Furthermore, on the external market, the prices of industrial production increased, in October 2019, by 0.46 pct over October 2018, and increased by 1.35 pct compared to data from September 2018.

In large industrial groups, in October 2019 over October 2018, the INS statistic shows important price increases in the case of the current use goods industry (+4.25 pct), in the intermediary goods industry (+1.45 pct), the long term use goods industry (+3.41 pct), and in the capital goods industry (+3.74 pct).

The energy industry registered a decrease of 0.06 pct.

In the extraction industry a decrease of these prices was noted, standing at -3.13 pct. In the production and delivery of electric and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning there is an increase of 8.92 pct, in water distribution, waste management, decontamination activities - of 4.08 pct, and in the processing industry of 1.41 pct.